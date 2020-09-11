Maharashtra: Tourism dept issues SOP for hospitality industry

In view of the ongoing Covid pandemic, the Tourism Directorate of Maharashtra Government has issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the smooth functioning of hotels and resorts, home-stay, B&B (bed and breakfast) and farm stay facilities. The SOP would be applicable in all areas of the State except containment zones, a statement issued by Maharashtra Government said on Friday.

According to the Mission Begin Again plan, the State government has decided to restart the hospitality business and this SOP would be the guiding principle for the safe operations of tourism facilities, which will help prevent the spread of coronavirus. Secretary (Tourism) of the State Government, Valsa Nair Singh, has informed the major hotel associations in the State about the SOP. The Directorate of Tourism through its regional offices will organise webinars with various hotel associations and professionals to provide information on the implementation of the SOP.

Hotels and resorts staff should check the body temperature of the tourists with thermal scanners. Only those with no symptoms should be admitted inside the premises. Social distance should be observed while providing services. For contact tracing, the tourist consent is essential, the statement added.