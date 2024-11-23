Even as Sharad Pawar remains locked in a legal battle with his nephew Ajit Pawar over the ownership of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and its party symbol, voters in Maharashtra have delivered a decisive blow to the veteran leader, bolstering Ajit Pawar’s claim over the party.

By 6.15 p.m, it became evident that Ajit Pawar’s faction of the NCP was set to secure approximately 41 seats, while Sharad Pawar’s group was struggling to even reach double digits. This marks a critical juncture in the ongoing power struggle that began in July 2023, when Ajit Pawar defected from the party, joined the BJP-led alliance, and became Deputy Chief Minister in the Eknath Shinde government. A majority of the NCP MLAs sided with Ajit, and the Election Commission subsequently recognised his faction as the legitimate NCP, granting him the party’s title and symbol. Sharad Pawar challenged this decision in court, where the case is still pending.

“People have spoken, and they’ve made it clear which NCP is real,” a jubilant Ajit Pawar told reporters in Mumbai. He added that the State’s voters have placed their faith in the BJP-led alliance, leaving no doubt about the legitimacy of his faction.

Waning ‘Pawar’?

Senior leaders in Ajit Pawar’s camp believe that Sharad Pawar’s remaining MLAs may hesitate to stay in his fold. With just 14–15 MLAs in the Assembly, Sharad Pawar’s faction is unlikely to have a significant influence or the ability to serve its constituencies effectively.

“Sharad Pawar will not back down. He will return to the field, continue his grassroots work, and persist with the legal fight,” remarked political analyst Vijay Chormare.

However, the ground-level cadre of Sharad Pawar’s faction is reportedly growing restless. At 84, Sharad Pawar’s age has prompted calls for Supriya Sule to step into a leadership role. Yet, some party workers fear that even she may struggle to counter Ajit Pawar, who now enjoys the strong backing of the BJP.