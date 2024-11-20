For 21-year-old first-time voter Durvika Kadam, Maharashtra Assembly elections were more than just a civic duty — they represented hope for transformation. “While deciding on who to vote for, I thought about how the candidates have helped Thane and Maharashtra,” Kadam said, reflecting the thoughtful approach of young voters in the 147 Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency.

Her primary expectations from the elected representative centred on eliminating social disparities and investing in sports, particularly significant given her sports science background.

Like Kadam, a cross-section of voters who businessline spoke to exercised their franchise with the hope that a new government will do better when it comes to education and overall infrastructure.

Jewel Alphonso, 57, from Castle Mill, articulated the precise expectations from the incoming government. “First thing is education and jobs for youngsters and health,” she emphasized. “Specifically, free education up to 12th standard and medical aid for those over 50. Even MediClaim doesn’t give the full amount.”

Samira Mukherjee, 56, an educator from Ovala Majiwada, focused on broader educational reforms. “The implementation of the NEP 2020 is crucial, especially in the rural sector,” she noted, highlighting the need for comprehensive educational development.

Shivaram Balan, 58, brought a pragmatic approach to governance. “I want good roads, less potholes, smooth commutes and less pollution,” he said. “Any project should have a definite time frame, with penalties five times the fees to ensure timely completion.”

The polling day was marked by voter-friendly measures. Young and senior citizens received priority, with women given separate lines and expedited voting processes. Polling stations were well-ventilated, with water and seating available for voters.

The election carries added intrigue in Thane, where a direct contest between Kedar Dighe, nephew of Anand Dighe, the mentor of the current Chief Minister of Shiv Sena UBT and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde highlighted the party’s internal division. Local sentiment seemed to lean towards acknowledging Shinde’s work for the district.

Retailers added a unique twist to voter engagement, with Croma offering a 10 per cent discount for those who voted, using the code “IVOTED” - a small incentive encouraging democratic participation.

Voting across 288 constituencies began at 7 am and concluded at 6 pm, with a turnout described as modest compared to previous elections. Mumbai saw 18 seats featuring Sena versus Sena contests, reflecting the complex political landscape and similar divisions in the Nationalist Congress Party.

As the day concluded, the election emerged as more than a political exercise — it was a collective expression of hope, concerns and aspirations. From Durvika’s youthful vision of sports development to Shivaram’s call for efficient project management, voters demonstrated a nuanced understanding of governance.

