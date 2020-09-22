Maharashtra’s campaign against Covid to survey 36.48 lakh people in rural areas of Solapur

The 'My Family, My Responsibility' campaign will survey 8.10 lakh houses and 36.48 lakh people in the rural areas of Solapur district, said District Collector Milind Shambharkar in a media statement on Tuesday.

He said 1,621 teams have been appointed for this purpose, with each team having three employees. By Monday, 3.63 lakh houses were surveyed and 16.70 lakh persons engaged by the teams for preventing the pandemic and identifying those with co-morbid health conditions.

The State Government is implementing the campaign to stop the spread of the coronavirus across the state.

Shambharkar has asked the district administration and health teams to cover every village in the district. He has also asked that proper training be provided to volunteers and health workers on how to conduct surveys. They will be provided pulse oximeters, thermal guns, masks and sanitizer solution, the statement said.

He has also sought the involvement of social organisations, NGOs, people's representatives and political parties in the campaign, the statement said.