Maharashtra’s Covid-19 recovery rate rises to 55.6%

The Covid-19 recovery rate in Maharashtra has risen by over 3.5 percentage points in the last two weeks. On Wednesday, the recovery rate increased to 55.6 per cent, against 51.64 per cent on June 24. The fatality rate has also shown a minor dip at 4.22 per cent, against 4.72 per cent two weeks ago, a comparison of statistics compiled under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) of the Maharashtra Public Health Department has shown.

On the other hand, the picture is also a bit gloomy, with 6,603 new cases registered on Wednesday with 198 deaths, while on June 24, the State had logged 3,890 new cases with 208 deaths.

The pathology lab testing numbers have shown that out of 11.61 lakh laboratory samples, 2,23,723 have tested positive (18.77 per cent) on Wednesday, while on June 24, out of 8.23 lakh laboratory samples, 1,42,900 tested positive (17.34 per cent).

The IDSP numbers also showed that currently, 6.38 lakh people are in home quarantine and 47,072 people are in institutional quarantine. On June 24, the numbers were 5.57 lakh and 33,581, respectively.