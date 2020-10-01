Maharashtra’s Covid campaign underway in Latur

The Covid survey being conducted by the district administration in Latur, central Maharashtra, under the My Family, My Responsibility campaign, has covered 3.78 lakh families, who have been visited by health volunteers and field staff. About 79 per cent of the survey work has been completed. A total of 25,728 persons were diagnosed with various diseases, a media statement issued by the state government said.

Latur district has a population of 25.99 lakh, of which 18.66 lakh people live in the rural areas and 7.32 lakh in the urban areas.

The district administration has set up 1,559 health teams with 1,359 teams working in the rural areas and 200 teams in urban areas. A total of 4,677 health workers and officers have been appointed for the survey, the statement said.

The My Family My Responsibility Campaign was launched on September 15 by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to control the corona outbreak in the state. The first phase of the campaign will be completed on October 10, and the second phase will be conducted from October 14 to October 31.