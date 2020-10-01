Maharashtra’s Covid campaign underway in Latur

Renault Duster 156: Settling into a new beat
For an ageing mid-size SUV, it needed a shot of fresh blood. Can the new turbo petrol engine give it the ...
The Covid survey being conducted by the district administration in Latur, central Maharashtra, under the My Family, My Responsibility campaign, has covered 3.78 lakh families, who have been visited by health volunteers and field staff. About 79 per cent of the survey work has been completed. A total of 25,728 persons were diagnosed with various diseases, a media statement issued by the state government said.
Latur district has a population of 25.99 lakh, of which 18.66 lakh people live in the rural areas and 7.32 lakh in the urban areas.
The district administration has set up 1,559 health teams with 1,359 teams working in the rural areas and 200 teams in urban areas. A total of 4,677 health workers and officers have been appointed for the survey, the statement said.
The My Family My Responsibility Campaign was launched on September 15 by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to control the corona outbreak in the state. The first phase of the campaign will be completed on October 10, and the second phase will be conducted from October 14 to October 31.
For an ageing mid-size SUV, it needed a shot of fresh blood. Can the new turbo petrol engine give it the ...
The Portofino gave Ferrari the reach into the GT Spider segment. The model now gets an update and the latest ...
Samsung’s delectable third category-defining foldable is a total object of desire
It’s a nice travel camera for both stills and videos and would work for a large audience of casual shooters
Here’s how you can get it transferred to your name without a sale deed
Stock lists at 116% premium to the upper end of the price band
LME cash market returns to contango; more correction likely in coming days
Some offers which saw lukewarm retail response have done well post listing
The Hindu Right has always had an uneasy relationship with MK Gandhi. The moral revulsion triggered by his ...
It is the kind of book we need right now — considerate, yet blunt and cautiously hopeful
In a newly independent country torn apart by communal violence, one man remained the messiah of peace
Meet the liquor vendors who look forward to a day of relaxation with family, as few other celebrations accord ...
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...