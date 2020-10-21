MAHE, Philips to co-create innovative solutions for patient care

Forests: A profitable restoration mantra
Empowering local communities to revive forests can ensure both climate mitigation and human well-being, says a ...
Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) and Clinical Research Board of Philips have agreed to strengthen their collaborative efforts to co-create innovative solutions to improve patient care in India.
As part of this collaboration, MAHE and Philips will together develop a non-contact health screening kiosk and establish an AR/VR virtual lab at MAHE’s campus in Manipal.
According to MAHE, the non-contact health screening kiosk will assess the vital parameters of patients in a safe and contactless manner in keeping with the safety guidelines associated with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The ‘AR/VR Virtual Lab’ will serve as a knowledge hub and a platform for AR/VR technologies to facilitate seamless interaction between partner teams, MAHE said in a statement.
Also read: Manipal Universal Technology Business Incubator supports 30 start-ups
Quoting Lt General (retd) MD Venkatesh, Vice-Chancellor of MAHE, it said the partnership with Philips on innovative projects will focus on providing novel healthcare solutions at an affordable cost. He said MAHE is looking forward to co-create some of the healthcare solutions in the near future.
The team will also collaborate on IntelliSpace Precision Medicine Oncology Platform to enable patient-centred precision care in oncology. The solution streamlines preparation, analysis and empowers cancer care teams to reach clinical treatment decisions, it said.
Kalavathi GV, Head of Philips Innovation Campus, Bengaluru, said: “Tackling the biggest challenges in healthcare requires dynamic partnerships. We have a long-standing partnership with MAHE and will continue to provide support to the programme.”
The statement said that MAHE has partnered with Philips since 2004. In 2014, MAHE and Philips initiated a joint PhD programme to carry out joint research on topics relevant to the healthcare industry. The candidates selected for this research programme are jointly mentored by MAHE and Philips, it added.
Empowering local communities to revive forests can ensure both climate mitigation and human well-being, says a ...
E-waste recovery and reuse should be stepped up as online activity grows amidst the Covid pandemic
Wash your hands, check your oxygen level and workout with this iPhone health companion
Panasonic’s Lumix DC-G9L is a powerful camera loaded with advanced features and futuristic functionality
Diversified loan book, strong capital ratio and healthy deposit accretion make it attractive
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
Existing shareholders could face major equity dilution
₹1224 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1200118012361260 Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff ...
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...