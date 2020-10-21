MAHE, Philips to co-create innovative solutions for patient care

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) and Clinical Research Board of Philips have agreed to strengthen their collaborative efforts to co-create innovative solutions to improve patient care in India.

As part of this collaboration, MAHE and Philips will together develop a non-contact health screening kiosk and establish an AR/VR virtual lab at MAHE’s campus in Manipal.

According to MAHE, the non-contact health screening kiosk will assess the vital parameters of patients in a safe and contactless manner in keeping with the safety guidelines associated with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The ‘AR/VR Virtual Lab’ will serve as a knowledge hub and a platform for AR/VR technologies to facilitate seamless interaction between partner teams, MAHE said in a statement.

Quoting Lt General (retd) MD Venkatesh, Vice-Chancellor of MAHE, it said the partnership with Philips on innovative projects will focus on providing novel healthcare solutions at an affordable cost. He said MAHE is looking forward to co-create some of the healthcare solutions in the near future.

The team will also collaborate on IntelliSpace Precision Medicine Oncology Platform to enable patient-centred precision care in oncology. The solution streamlines preparation, analysis and empowers cancer care teams to reach clinical treatment decisions, it said.

Kalavathi GV, Head of Philips Innovation Campus, Bengaluru, said: “Tackling the biggest challenges in healthcare requires dynamic partnerships. We have a long-standing partnership with MAHE and will continue to provide support to the programme.”

The statement said that MAHE has partnered with Philips since 2004. In 2014, MAHE and Philips initiated a joint PhD programme to carry out joint research on topics relevant to the healthcare industry. The candidates selected for this research programme are jointly mentored by MAHE and Philips, it added.