MAHE to focus on research, innovation, entrepreneurship

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) will spend nearly 15 per cent of its budget on research programmes in the next five years, according to its Vice-Chancellor, Lt Gen (retd) MD Venkatesh.
Addressing a virtual press conference from Manipal on Tuesday, he said that MAHE gives utmost importance to research. “We will spend 15 per cent of our budget on research in the next five years,” he said, adding MAHE has already developed infrastructure for giving thrust to research.
He said that it has entered into agreements with more than 212 foreign universities, and research activities are going on in full swing with them.
MAHE has already published 2,500 research papers this year, a major portion of them is with foreign collaboration. It also has many research projects approved from the national and international funding agencies, he said.
Apart from research, innovation and entrepreneurship are also given thrust at MAHE. The Manipal Institute of Technology of MAHE has set up an innovation centre also. There are two business incubators at MAHE. One of them is for technology sector and the other one exclusively for biotechnology sector, he said.
MAHE, which has been accorded the ‘Institute of Eminence’ (IoE) status by the Central government, signed an agreement with Union Ministry of Education in October. Vankatesh said IoE status will give MAHE some of the special privileges. It also brings with it a lot of responsibility towards achieving the stated goals in terms of research and internationalisation, and in terms of developing infrastructure and maintaining certain social responsibilities, he said.
Stating that MAHE has also committed to have a corpus of a billion dollar towards supporting of social causes and research in the university by 2028, he said the IoE status exempts it from certain regulatory requirements under UGC. “This status provides us freedom to develop our own programmes and curriculum, and also freely interact with international universities towards offering dual recognition, dual certification,” he said.
IoE is a status that needs to be enjoyed, and it also gives MAHE a lot more responsibilities, he added.
HS Ballal, Pro-Chancellor of MAHE, and Narayana Sabhahit, Registrar of MAHE, were present.
