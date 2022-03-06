Mahesh Babu’s foundation to support children suffering from cardiac defects

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu’s Foundation has announced association with Rainbow Children’s Heart Institute to support poor patients.

Addressing a gathering, after launching the institute’s Pure Little Hearts Foundation (PLHF) for Children’s Cardiac Care on Saturday, he said that tiny hearts deserved the greatest care.

About 10 out of 1,000 children are born with heart diseases. This means that about two lakh children are born every year with cardiac problems. “About one-fifth of these infants are likely to have a serious birth defect, requiring intervention during the first year,” Chinnaswamy Reddy, Chairman of the Pure Little Hearts Foundation, said.

“Majority of the families with such kids are unable to afford quality children’s cardiac care leading to significant morbidity and mortality,” he said in a statement.

Stating that cardiac procedures in children were primarily a one-time intervention, he said children led a productive life after the intervention.