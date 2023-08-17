Mahindra University, which is promoted by the diversified Mahindra group, has announced the launch of the School of Media with two undergraduate programmes.

The two programmes courses would focus on digital journalism, mass communication, communication management, and technology-driven computational media-related fields.

“The two new programmes — BA in Journalism and Mass Communication, and BTech in Computation and Media — will integrate technology with humanities, creative with critical, concepts with practices,” Sashidhar Nanjudaiah, Dean of School of Media, said in a statement on Thursday.

