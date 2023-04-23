A maiden flight trial of a sea-based endo-atmospheric ballistic missile defence (BMD) interceptor was successfully conducted off the coast of Odisha in the Bay of Bengal on Saturday, enhancing the country’s deterrence capabilities against aerial intrusion.

The purpose of the trial, conducted by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Navy, was to engage and neutralise a hostile ballistic missile threat thereby elevating India into the elite club of Nations having naval BMD capability, announced the Ministry of Defence.

Prior to this, DRDO had successfully demonstrated a land-based BMD system with the capability to neutralise ballistic missile threats, emerging from adversaries, the MoD stated. Late last year, the DRDO had successfully completed the phase-II test of the BMD interceptor AD-1. The move is aimed at addressing a particular concern from China that has been pilling up ballistic missiles.

The DRDO’s indigenously manufactured defence system is also considered significant against nuclear missiles.

