Maintaining cordial relations with neighbours: Jagan

Affirming that Andhra Pradesh government wants to maintain cordial relations with neighbouring States, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that they would draw their rightful share of river water in the interest of farmers.

Participating in the Rythu Dinotsavam celebrations at Anantapur, commemorating the birth anniversary of Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy here on Thursday, the Chief Minister said that water issue should not be politicised as farmers of all regions are the same. Of late, the water issue has come to the fore and is widely debated in media.

AP CM Jagan writes to Union Ministers on water projects, Telangana violations

"We have no intention of joining issue with any State but want to maintain cordial relations with all the neighbouring States of Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. We will not interfere in their affairs but some ministers and MLAs of Telangana have been talking tall of late. When the state was united, the allocations of Krishna waters to the three regions of Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra, and Telangana were clearly earmarked and it was known to all since decades."

Tripartite agreement on river water

After the State was bifurcated there was a tripartite agreement signed by Centre, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on June 19, 2015 with clear earmarking of river water allocations.

Unless the water level at Srisailam rises to full capacity of 885 feet, Pothireddypadu will not get water. During the past 20 years, setting aside the previous two years, water reached that level hardly for 20 to 25 days. "We cannot draw water unless the level reaches 881 feet, in Telangana. Palamuru Ranga Reddy, Dindi, and Kalwakurthi projects are drawing water even when the water level is 800 feet and are even generating hydel power at 796 feet. When Telangana could draw water at 800 feet, what is wrong if Andhra Pradesh also does the same by claiming its rightful share of water through lift," he wondered.

"We will not interfere in the affairs of other states and it would be better if the relations between neighbours are good," he reiterated.