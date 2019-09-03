National

Major fire breaks out at Uran ONGC complex

File Photo of ONGC's crude stabilisation plant at Uran in Mumbai.   -  The Hindu

A massive fire broke out at the Uran ONGC gas complex, near JNPT port, on Tuesday morning.

Fire brigade personnel of JNPT and Navi Mumbai municipal corporation have been fighting for two hours to control the fire. Details awaited.

The ONGC complex processes all the gas, which gets produced at Bombay High oil fields.

