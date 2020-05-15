Mall owners, operators approach Yediyurappa for phased opening

Water carriers turn ‘waterpreneurs’
The Shopping Centres Association of India (SCAI), armed with a set of SOPs and guidelines for the reopening of malls, has requested Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa for phased opening.
SCAI’s representation to state government holds significance as lockdown 4.0 relaxation is due and shopping malls, have not found favour from the government.
As the State government is keenly considering the opening up of gyms and fitness centres, shopping malls are yet to find any reprieve and relaxation to open up in a phased manner.
SCAI, in Karnataka, has shopping centres over 82 malls with total footprint of over 200 lakhs sq ft of build-up area under operations across the state, the highest amongst South India.
Collectively it employs and provides livelihood to more than one lakh through direct and indirectly jobs. And with additional 10,000 livelihoods are for blue collar workers who are close to subsistence wages.
As for the revenues is concerned, the shopping centre across the state generates an annual consumption turnover of Rs 40,000 crore.
“Such large consumption sales turnover is the real pivot as one of the key drivers of our state economy, as it contributes to our state exchequer approximately to tune of ₹3,600 crore via GST and other means of taxation and levies,” said Irfan Razack, Chairman and Managing Director, Prestige Group.
He said “One of the key indicators to proceed towards normalcy would be the reopening of shopping. Keeping in view considerations for hygiene, cleanliness and social distancing, malls would be better placed for providing an environment which is safe and secure for the general public.”
He added “Malls have the advantage of controlled areas, where common practices of hygiene can easily be promoted, advertised and enforced. Mall Owners have already put in place common SOPs that have set higher standards for cleanliness which are designed to minimize risk and enhance safety for customers, staff and associates. Social vibrancy will be restored only when consumption is kick started and this would have a multiplier effect to the economy as retail is one of the largest employers of the formal workforce.”
“The shopping centre and mall industry is a major cog in the wheel for the economy and thus should be treated similarly as some of the other key sectors. The organised retail supports ancillary industries and its workforce and contributes majorly towards revenue and employment generation,” said Atul Ruia, Chairman, The Phoenix Mills Ltd.
