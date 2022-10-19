Mallikarjun Kharge has been elected as the next president of the Congress party. In the election results announced on Wednesday, the veteran leader got nearly 8,000 votes, while his opponent Shashi Tharoor managed over 1,000 votes.

Kharge will be the first non-Gandhi president in the last 24 years. He will succeed Sonia Gandhi, who has been serving as the interim president after Rahul Gandhi stepped down from the post following the party’s poor performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

“It is a great honour and a huge responsibility to be President of @INCIndia & I wish @Kharge ji all success in that task. It was a privilege to have received the support of over a thousand colleagues, & to carry the hopes & aspirations of so many well-wishers of Congress across India,” Shashi Tharoor said on Twitter.

