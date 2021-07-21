Mamata Banerjee alleges she, her nephew and the party’s poll strategist are victims of Pegasus

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has alleged that she, along with her nephew Abhishek, and the party’s poll strategist, Prashant Kishor, are victims of the Pegasus spyware and that the security of their phones have been compromised. Meetings are being tracked and their calls are tapped through the phone’s spyware.

While the Trinamool did not confirm the development previously, Abhishek had put out a cryptic tweet on the matter. On Wednesday, Mamata, for the first time went on record about the spyware hitting her phone and that of her nephew.

Over the last few days, there have been reports of mobile phones of several opposition leaders being targeted by Pegasus spyware. Apart from leaders including Rahul Gandhi, there were reports of Trinamool Congress National General Secretary and party MP Abhishek Banerjee and Prashant Kishor being targeted, especially during the Bengal polls held earlier this year.

Requesting the Supreme Court to take suo motu cognizance of the alleged government spying “which was not leaving the judges either”; the Chief Minister said the BJP was turning India into a “surveillance state, rather than a democracy”.

“My phone, Abhishek’s and PK’s (Prashant Kishor) phones all have been hacked with the spyware. They recorded the details of our calls and now I am afraid of calling up people and talking to them. I have covered the camera for security purposes. Be it a Sharad Pawar ji or Chidambaram ji or the CM of Delhi or any other CM, they are listening to all our conversations; recording them. They (BJP) think they can use these recordings against us. I am not making Facetime calls either (a specific iPhone feature),” she said, addressing the annual Martyr’s Day event organised by her party, the Trinamool Congress.

According to Banerjee, the Centre was spending money on costly spyware rather than putting “more money in the hands of the poor” who have been hit hard by the pandemic and the rising price of petroleum products.

Moreover, spyware is reportedly being used to weaken the opposition and major institutions, including the media, either by blackmailing dissenters or by threatening them into silence, the Bengal CM claimed.

“I am requesting the Supreme Court to take cognizance. Set up a court-monitored team if required. People should also protest against such a surveillance state,” she said.

Anti-BJP front

Banerjee called for the need to have a “united anti-BJP front” to “save democracy”. Preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls should begin “now onwards” with political parties coming together, keeping aside their differences.

“We need to put up a united front to defeat the BJP. Preparations for 2024 should begin now onwards. I would urge all the parties to go back, figure out their strategies and iron out differences so that it is possible to work together,” she said.

Banerjee will be in Delhi between July 26 and July 28 and “a meeting is possible then, if other leaders want”.