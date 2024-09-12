West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday offered to resign for the sake of the people, stating that she wants justice for the RG Kar hospital rape-murder victim.

Banerjee, who was waiting for a discussion with agitating junior doctors over their demands, said she was not enamoured of the top post in the state and was ready to step down as she was only concerned about justice getting served.

“I have been insulted. My government has been insulted severely. There have been misunderstandings. Common people do not know there is a political colour to it (protest against the rape-murder case). Now, the people can understand that they do not want justice. They want chairs. I can even resign for the sake of people. I do not want the post of Chief minister. But I want people to get justice. I want the victim to get justice. And common people get treatments,” Banerjee told a media conference at Nabanna, the State secretariat.

Meeting in deadlock

She was speaking to the reporters after the deadlock over the proposed meeting between the government and the agitating junior doctors continued as the government did not accept the doctors’ demand for live streaming of the crucial meeting.

The government claimed the live streaming of the discussion would not be possible as the the Supreme Court is hearing the case related to the rape and murder of the junior doctor at the RG Kar hospital and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been investing the case.

After Chief Secretary Manoj Pant invited the agitating junior doctors for a meeting at Nabanna, an over 30-member delegation reached the State secretariat to have a discussion over their five main demands, justice for the rape and murder case victim, resignation of Kolkata Police chief and safe environment at workplaces. However, they stayed put at the venue threshold for over an hour and did not attend the meeting citing the government’s stand on the live streaming of the discussion.

‘I want justice’

“I tried my best to speak to the junior doctors. I waited a long time for them. They should have come and stated their problems even when they did not accept the direction of the Supreme Court. I waited three days with my highest officials. But I am sorry. I apologize to the people. I apologise to the people of the state, the country and the world who are supporting this. Please give your support, I don’t have any problem. We want justice for Tilottoma (the rape-murder victim,” the Chief Minister said, requesting the doctors to return to work.

“We want justice for common people. We want justice for treatment. As the Supreme Court’s instruction they must join duty. Though three days are over after the Supreme Court’s direction, we are not taking any disciplinary actions,” she added.

Notably, the Supreme Court on Monday exhorted junior doctors of the government hospitals and associated medical colleges to return to work by 5 pm Tuesday, failing which the State government could initiate action against them.

The body of the on-duty junior doctor was found in the seminar room of RG Kar hospital in Kolkata on August 9. The incident has triggered nationwide outrage, with protesters from various walks of life taking out rallies, seeking justice for the deceased medico.