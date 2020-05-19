Mamata Banerjee to join Congress-led meet to discuss Covid crisis

KinderPass: Personalised guide to grooming your child
A parenting app with customised tips based on machine intelligence; useful during Covid lockdown
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday confirmed her participation in an Opposition parties’ virtual meet convened by the Congress to discuss the Covid-19 situation and the impact of the lockdown.
The Congress has called a meeting of like-minded parties on Friday to discuss the plight of migrant workers and the changes in labour laws.
“Yes, there will be a meeting of opposition parties on Friday evening through videoconferencing to discuss the present Covid situation and the lockdown impact. I will be there,” the chief minister told reporters in Kolkata.
Various opposition-ruled States have criticised the Centre over its handling of the migrant crisis. Rendered jobless due to the coronavirus lockdown, which began on March 25, thousands of migrant workers across the country are undertaking long and arduous journeys to their native places on foot, on bicycles or packed into trucks. Many of them have been killed in accidents in different parts of the country.
A senior TMC leader said, “The way the Centre had been trying to pin the blame on States for everything is unacceptable. It is due to the Centre’s sudden imposition of lockdown, the country is facing this migrant crisis. Like-minded Opposition parties will meet via video conference on Friday at 3 PM to discuss the next steps that could be taken to deal with the crisis in a better way.”
A parenting app with customised tips based on machine intelligence; useful during Covid lockdown
Rural women in Telangana are spearheading a revolution led by the ‘water aunties’
Amidst Covid-19, migrant labour holds the key to bountiful picking in Himachal Pradesh
Maruti Suzuki’s expanding partnership with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for contract manufacturing and joint ...
Move to long-term work-from-home situation requires rethinking by tenants and owners
The package, that mainly consists of loans, liquidity measures and structural reforms but very little actual ...
Submit your documents digitally — through chatbots, apps or WhatsApp/SMS; we tell you how
Sharp drop in VAT and excise revenues, higher healthcare expenses may persuade them otherwise
The cash boxes are not jingling. And live performances have moved into the realm of wishful thinking. India’s ...
Classical musicians are stranded without their accompanists and live audiences — the alchemy they need to work ...
Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and Sukumar Ray’s ‘Haw-Jaw-Baw-Raw-Law’ see the world from a perspective ...
‘Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution’, a new book by sports journalists Tim Wigmore and Freddie Wilde ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...