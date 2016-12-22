Mamata gives Modi hatao, desh bachao call

Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said her party would hit the streets with the slogan “Modi hatao, desh bachao (Unseat Modi, save the nation)” from January 1, as the country is not “safe” in the hands of a person who has been “baptised in politics through communal riots”.

“Now Alibaba and four aides are taking all decisions, even the Finance Minister doesn’t know about it. Only God knows what is happening in the country. They are bulldozing the people, the country and even their party (BJP),” Banerjee said in a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The Modi government which is talking about cashless economy has become faceless. Modi government is very good to those who are really black,” she said, presiding over a party meeting.

“Our party’s only slogan will be ‘Modi hatao, desh bachao’ and we will organise meetings throughout the state from January 1 to 8,” the CM told a press conference.

Claiming that banks had no money after the Centre took a decision to demonetise high-value notes, Banerjee said, “A person who has no credibility can’t lead a country like India. The decision (demonetisation) has led to economic disaster in the country.”

“From sunrise to sundown, this government is changing decisions more than a hundred times,” she remarked.

Banerjee said the Modi government did not make any statement in Parliament on a decision as big as demonetisation, the temple of democracy. “It is a serious matter,” she said, asserting that time has come for a united opposition against the Modi regime.

“Only because you have the majority, you can’t bulldoze Parliament. Rajiv Gandhi had over 400 MPs. I don’t know about Bofors but a message (on corruption) had gone across to the people,” she said.