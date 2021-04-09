Mamata has lost the election: Amit Shah

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is sensing “imminent defeat” in the Assembly polls and is “readying excuses”, Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, said on Friday.

Repeated attacks on neutrality of the Election Commission and continuously “instigating” people against the Central Forces are signs of nervousness that says “she has lost the elections”, he said.

“I think her poll managers have told her to talk on these lines now. Make wild allegations and then after May 2 (when results are out) use these allegations as excuse for her loss. This panic and sudden outburst against institutions or the forces say she is sensing defeat,” Shah told reporters during a press conference here in the city.

The Chief Minister has across rallies accused Election Commission of bias and the forces of being “run by Amit Shah”. She has reportedly asked people to “gherao” the Central Forces, a remark that drew attention of the Commission too.

‘Sensing people’s anger’

“It is sad that a sitting CM is making such comments. She should have this much sense that Central Forces come under purview of Election Commission of India once polls are declared. The Union Home Ministry has nothing to do,” Shah countered.

Shah claimed that Banerjee was “sensing” people’s anger because of “minority appeasement policies”, her failure to act on corruption, rise in crimes against women, increased illegal immigration and other governance failures.

In her desperation, the Chief Minister has resorted to “seeking votes on communal lines” too, the Union Home Minister said referring to her recent comments on “block voting” (in Trinamool’s favour) by a certain community.

West Bengal is voting in an unprecedented eight phases. Voting in the fourth phase will take place on Saturday.

According to Shah, the BJP will win “anywhere between 63 and 68 seats” of the 91-odd Assembly segments that went to polls in the first three phases.

CAA implementation

The Union Home Minister reiterated the party’s commitment to implement CAA “in the very first cabinet” after coming to power.

The Trinamool Congress has passed a resolution against implementation of the central act (Citizenship Amendment Act) in the state. “BJP will first undo the resolution by the Trinamool, to ensure that Central Act is implemented here,” he clarified.

During the day, Shah did a door-to-door campaign at Bhowanipore (in south Kolkata) - the previous Constituency of CM Banerjee - and followed it up with two more roadshows in the North 24-Parganas district.