Mamata meets Amit Shah, asks him to correct NRC flubs in Assam

A day after she met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Thursday. She urged the Home Minister to correct the anomalies in the National Register of Citizens in Assam.
Talking to reporters after the meeting, the Trinamool Congress supremo said many genuine Indians were excluded from the NRC in Assam. She said she has requested the Home Minister to examine such cases, as many of those excluded are Bengali-speaking people, Hindi-speaking, Gorkhas and even Assamese.
“I have not come to discuss the NRC in West Bengal, but the NRC in Assam,” Banerjee said.
In her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, she raised the issue of renaming West Bengal. She also invited Modi to inaugurate a coal block in the State. Banerjee also met Congress treasurer Ahmed Patel on Wednesday.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is also likely to meet her on Friday. She termed the meetings a routine affair, saying that being a Chief Minister she has to meet Union Home and Finance Ministers during her trips to Delhi.
The BJP, however, has observed political intentions in her visit. BJP general secretary in-charge of the State Kailash Vijayvargiya said ‘the camel has finally come to the mountains’.
West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said in Bengal that “good sense” has prevailed over Mamata but added that such meetings will not help her in the CBI cases against her party leaders.
“But I think it’s too late. Her attempts to save herself and her party from CBI will not yield any results,” he said citing the Saradha scam cases.
