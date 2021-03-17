Mamata promises 5 lakh jobs, stipend for women heads of families

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo, Mamata Banerjee, has announced a host of “welfare schemes” in her manifesto for the upcoming 2021 polls in the state.
The promise she made is to “make Bengal the fifth largest economy” with 500,000 jobs being generated, if voted to power.
Another important post poll promise is implementation of a “Monthly Basic Income” scheme whereby the “women heads of families” will be entitled to a stipend of Rs 500 - Rs 1000 (per month) for general castes and SC, ST and OBCs respectively.
“There are at least 1.6 crore general caste families who will benefit from the scheme. The stipend will continue over and above existing schemes like free ration, healthcare benefits and so on,” Banerjee said.
A widow pension scheme was earlier announced in February. Implementation of this scheme will happen after the new government comes to power.
The Chief Minister also promised “doorstep delivery of rations” if voted back to power.
The poll manifesto also adds that students will be able to take loans of up to Rs 10,00,000 using a ‘Student Credit Card’ at 4 per cent interest. The State Government will be the guarantor for these loans.
“Additionally, we are going to provide ₹10,000 per acre per annum to all small and marginal farmers,” the CM said.
