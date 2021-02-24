Mamata writes to PM to expedite vaccination of public prior to elections

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to the Prime Minister seeking vaccination for the general populace ahead of elections.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Banerjee said that the State government plans to procure adequate number of vaccines for the general public of the elections.

While the health workers, police personnel, municipal and revenue workers and other frontline officers were being covered by Covid vaccination at a rapid pace, West Bengal being an election-going State it would be important to reach out to every government and para-statal employee on an urgent basis to keep the elections safe.

“However, the worrying point is that, in the ensuing elections, the people in general will be forced to go to the polling stations without vaccination coverage. We feel that it is equally important to reach out to them with a rapid vaccination programme immediately for interest of health and well being of all concerned with the election process,” Banerjee said in the letter.