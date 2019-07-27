`Mamata’s appeasement policy adversely affecting social harmony in Bengal’

Breathing new life into forgotten scripts
Himachal Pradesh attempts to revive its ancient scripts, like the Tankri lipi
Outgoing West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi on Saturday said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has the vision and power to implement her decisions but her appeasement policy is adversely affecting the social harmony of the state.
Tripathi, who has had several run-ins with Banerjee during his five-year tenure, said she should look at every citizen equally without discrimination and advised the chief minister to keep a check on her sentiments and be restrained.
“Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has got vision, she has power to implement her decisions but she should be restrained also. She becomes sentimental on occasions, so she has to keep a control on it,” Tripathi said.
Jagdeep Dhankar will be sworn-in as the new West Bengal governor on July 30.
“Her (Banerjee’s) policy of appeasement has the effect of adversely affecting societal harmony ... I think she should look at every citizen equally. I believe that every citizen of West Bengal should be dealt with equally without discrimination,” Tripathi said while replying to questions.
Asked whether he saw any discrimination in West Bengal, 85-year-old Tripathi said, “Discrimination is apparent. Her (Banerjee) statements show the discrimination”.
