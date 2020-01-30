Man opens fire at anti-CAA protesters in Jamia, Delhi

A young man -- brandishing a revolver, opened fire at people who were protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) at Jamia area in Delhi on Thursday, according to media reports.

The man launched himself into the protest with the gun when anti-CAA protesters were marching towards Rajghat, a memorial dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi, to observe Martyr’s day - Gandhi’s death anniversary.

The accused, who has been taken into custody, shouted ‘who wants Azadi’ before opening the fire at protesters.

Walking down the heavily guarded road, the accused, before getting incarcerated, saluted the Delhi Police and screamed ‘Long Live Delhi Police’.

According to a Jamia student, protesters informed the Delhi Police who were deployed around Jamia to intervene but they remained impassive. The students also tried to snatch the revolver from his hand because of which he was enraged and shot one of the students, as per a TV report.

The man, who identified himself as “Rambhakt” Gopal, had gone live on Facebook minutes before he barged into the rally. He also put out a status warning Shaheen Bagh protesters of the grave consequences for protesting against the CAA.