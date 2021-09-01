Mandaviya reviews supply of Covid drugs

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, on Wednesday, reviewed the supply and availability of Covid-related essential medicines in the country.

During the review, it was noted that sufficient stocks of all essential medicines and the raw materials for these drugs are available in sufficient quantities, said a Ministry release.

Strategic buffer stock has been created for eight drugs – Tocilizumab Methyl Predinisolone, Enaxopirin, Dexamethasone, Remdesivir, Amphotericin B Deoxycholate, Posaconazole, Intravenous Immunoglobilin (IVIG) – the release added.

The Minister also reviewed the Covid situation in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Due to the rising cases in Kerala, he discussed Covid management in areas in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu that border Kerala.