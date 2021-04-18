Mangaluru police provides work-from-home facility to 35 women personnel

Considering the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases, Mangaluru City Police has allowed 35 pregnant and lactating women police personnel to work from home till the end of the month.

Shashi Kumar, Commissioner of Mangaluru Police, said that all pregnant women in later stages of thier pregnancy and those who are feeding their children are exempted from coming to office or station.

However, their presence in the headquarters will be confirmed on daily basis, and they are not supposed to be leaving the headquarters.

They will be called back to work in case of any emergency, he said.

This relaxation is given based upon the requests made by women police personnel, he added.