Mangaluru railway stations get PCB certification

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
As many as 15 railway stations, including Mangaluru Central and Mangaluru Junction, in Palakkad division of Southern Railway have obtained ‘consent to operate’ (CTO) certification from the state pollution control boards.
Apart from Mangaluru Central and Mangaluru Junction in Karnataka, other stations in the Palakkad division include Palakkad Junction, Ottapalam, Shoranur, Kuttippuram, Tirur, Kozhikode, Quilandi, Vadakra, Thalassery, Kannur, Payyanur, Kanhangad and Kasragod in Kerala.
Also read: Northern Railways to restart selling platform tickets at higher rates at 8 locations near Delhi
A statement said that all the stations were inspected by the officials of the pollution control boards for compliance of environmental norms. It said Palakkad is the first division in Southern Railway to complete the certification process of all the nominated stations in the division.
Palakkad Division obtained the Certification for Environment Management System (ISO 14001) for the 15 stations in 2019 and completed energy audits in all these stations. Apart from this, water audit has been completed in six stations. It said that Railway also has plans to implement a sewerage treatment plant, material recovery facility, composting bin for bio- degradable waste, water recycling plant, etc.
Based on these initiatives on the environmental front, state pollution control boards issued CTOs to the railway stations. It said that 13 railway stations of Kerala received certification from the Kerala State Pollution Control Board, while Mangaluru Central and Mangaluru Junction got the certification from Karnataka State Pollution Control Board.
Palakkad division has also completed projects for rainwater harvesting and solar power generation, it added.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
Marjane Satrapi’s cult comic ‘Persepolis’ on a young Iranian girl negotiating teenage in the midst of war has ...
Celebrating Pride month with a round-up of podcasts offering a range of perspectives from the LGBTQ+ community
A 10,000-strong group of women has been spreading awareness about Covid-19 and the need for a jab
An abiding commitment to learning and a spirit of self-discovery turn young leaders into industry doyens
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...