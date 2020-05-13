Mangaluru receives first flight under Vande Bharat

The first flight with 176 passengers from United Arab Emirates, operated under the Vande Bharat Mission, landed at the Mangaluru International Airport at 10:10 PM on Tuesday.

Of the 176 passengers, 95 were men and 81 were women. The passengers included those who lost their jobs in UAE, and those whose visas have expired. Medical emergencies in the family was another reasons for some passengers to return to Mangaluru. Some of the stranded tourists from the region also came back in the flight.

Medical check-up of passengers was done on their arrival, and now they are under quarantine in different hotels and hostels in the district. The district administration has made elaborate arrangements for this purpose.

The team of the administration, including Rahul Shinde, IAS officer, Ramachandra Bairi, District Health Officer, and VV Rao, Director of Mangaluru International Airport, conducted the procedures related to handling of passengers under the Vande Bharat Mission.