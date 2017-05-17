Mango fair in Mangaluru

The Karnataka Horticulture Department, in association with the Karnataka State Mango Development and Marketing Corporation, will conduct a mango and jackfruit fair in Mangaluru from May 19-25. Addressing press persons in Mangaluru on Wednesday, MR Ravi, Chief Executive Officer of Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat, said that the farmers from Chikballapura, Doddaballapura, Kolar, Ramnagar, Toobugere and Sakkarayapatna regions of Karnataka will sell different varieties of mango and jackfruit as part of the fair. Apart from fruits, there will be stalls on the value-added products of mango and jackfruit, he said. our Bureau