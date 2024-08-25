Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday has encouraged the youths and start-up community, especially who are in the Space sector and those making environment-friendly materials.

In his 113th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the PM also spoke to some of the young talents associated with the space sector. He spoke to a team from Spacetech Start-Up GalaxEye, a start-up which was launched by the alumni of IIT -Madras.

“A lot is happening in Bharat of the 21st century that is strengthening the foundation of a developed Bharat. For instance, on August 23, the countrymen celebrated the first National Space Day...once again celebrating the success of Chandrayan-3. Last year, on this day, Chandrayan -3 had made a successful landing on the southern part of the moon at the Shiv-Shakti point. India became the first nation of the world to achieve this pride filled accomplishment,” Modi said.

Sighting another example on start-ups, he highlighted young team from Arunachal Pradesh who have started using the 3-D printing technology to make artificial teeth and horns of animals.

“Under the leadership of Nabam Bapu and Likha Nana, the team undertakes 3-D printing of various parts of animals. Be it horns or teeth, all of those are crafted through 3-D printing. They are then made into items such as apparel and headgear. This is an amazing alternative which makes use of bio-degradable material...No amount of praise for such fabulous efforts is enough. I would like to say that more and more start-ups should come forward in this field so that our animals stay protected and traditions continue,” Modi said.

He further said that he was happy to note that today, many start-ups in our country too are involving themselves in efforts with an aim to promote the environment.

“There is a team called e-conscious, that is using plastic waste to craft out eco-friendly products. This idea struck them on seeing litter spread around at our tourist places, especially in hilly areas. A team comprising of like-minded people have begun a startup named Ecokaari. They produce myriad beautiful items out of plastic waste,” the PM said.

Modi also said that toy recycling is another such field where many can work together.

“You too are aware of the fact that whereas many children get bored of their toys within no time, there are children as well for whom such toys are a pipedream. Toys that your children no longer play with...you can give them away to spaces, where they continue being useful. That too, is a good path towards protecting the environment. When we strive together, it will certainly strengthen the environment, taking the country forward,” he noted.

Lastly, speaking on fitness, Modi said that children’s nutrition is a priority for the country and while the government pays attention towards their nutrition during the entire year, there is one particular month that is dedicated to focus, especially on this matter.

“For this, every year, Nutrition Month is celebrated from the September 1 to 30, and in order to enhance awareness on nutrition, Nutrition Fairs, Anaemia camps, home visits for newborn babies, seminars, webinars...many such means are made use of. At numerous places, under the aegis of Anganwadi, Mother and child committees have been established. This committee tracks malnutritioned children, pregnant women and newborn babies...it continuously keeps monitoring them, ensuring arrangements for their nutrition,” Modi said.

Last year, the Poshan Abhiyan was linked with the New Education Policy. Through the campaign Poshan Bhi, Padhai Bhi, balanced development of the children has been focussed upon and he urged everyone should participate in such campaigns.

“You too should certainly connect yourselves with campaigns pertaining to awareness about nutrition. A tiny effort on your part, will help a lot in the fight again malnutrition,” he added.

