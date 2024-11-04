In a significant shift ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, Maratha reservation leader Manoj Jarange-Patil announced that his supporters would no longer participate in the polls, urging his Maratha candidates to withdraw their nominations. This reversal comes after his earlier declaration that the Maratha community would enter the election arena to challenge established political parties over the demand for reservation in jobs and education.

Speaking from his hometown of Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district, the 42-year-old activist, who gained prominence after a police lathi charge on his agitation last year, explained that he had reconsidered his stance on contesting elections. Jarange-Patil acknowledged that winning an election on the basis of caste alone is a difficult task. “We are new in politics. If we field a candidate and he loses, it will be a shame for the caste,” he stated, emphasising that contesting without strong political backing might undermine their cause.

Today (Monday) marks the last day for candidates to withdraw their nominations, and Jarange-Patil’s appeal for withdrawal comes as part of his broader strategy to address Maratha grievances. Jarange-Patil, who has led large-scale protests advocating for Maratha reservations under the OBC quota, hinted at renewing his agitation and “teaching lessons” to those who have opposed the Maratha community’s demands.

In the recent Lok Sabha elections, Jarange-Patil’s influence reportedly contributed to significant losses for the BJP-led alliance in Maharashtra, as he encouraged Marathas to vote strategically against certain candidates.