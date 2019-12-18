Marina, resort facilities to come up in Udipi’s Padukere beach

The Udupi district administration is planning to send a proposal to the Karnataka Tourism Department to develop a marina at Padukere beach, according to G Jagadeesh, District Deputy Commissioner.

He was presiding over a meeting in Udupi to discuss the possibilities of setting up the marina.

He said that Padukere beach has backwaters of around 3 km, and there is a scope for developing facilities to anchor yachts in the nearby islands. Such a facility will help attract foreign tourists, and boost tourism in the region, he said. A marina offers berthing and other facilities to yachts and small boats.

An official press statement said there is also scope to develop hotels and restaurants in the proposed facility.

The Deputy Commissioner said that a detailed project report will be prepared on the possibilities of developing a marina at Padukere beach.

Only Kochi in Kerala has a marina in the country.