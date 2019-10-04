Marine Products Export Development Authority opens Seafood India signature stall at Kochi airport

The Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) has opened its second signature stall at the Cochin International Airport under its ‘Seafood India’ project launched ten months ago.

The new stall at the airport premises will sell ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat value-added products from 10 exporters. The MPEDA had started the ‘Seafood India’ signature stall in December last year when Union Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu had inaugurated the 1700-square-feet facility at Panampilly Nagar in the city.

Today, that endeavour found its second chapter with the opening of the stall at the airport. MPEDA Chairman K S Srinivas said that the signature stall is opened in the airport as a part of brand promotion campaign for Indian seafood, considering the airport’s importance in the traffic of international tourists as well as non-resident Keralites. Moreover, MPEDA signature stall helps the domestic consumers also get familiarised to export quality value added seafood products.

The stall at the Panampilly Nagar ‘Seafood India’ facility currently displays around 100 value-added products of various companies across India. The items for sale span a range of ready-to-eat, ready-to-fry and ready-to-cook items. MPEDA is to set up similar signature stalls in other international airports as well, Srinivas added.

‘Seafood India’ stall exhibits products developed by prominent fisheries research institutions such as CMFRI, CIFT and NIFPHATT besides selling and displaying value-added marine products of exporters. It also provides literature on the activities of MPEDA and its societies such as NETFISH, RGCA and NaCSA. Enabled with information kiosks to browse the details about each product, the stall provides information ranging from its production, processing, cooking and nutritional content.