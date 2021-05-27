Marri Fuels offers mobile diesel delivery service to bulk consumers in Wanaparthy, Telangana

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
Marri Fuels, a fuel start-up in Telangana, has started an innnovative facility of door-step delivery of diesel through their mobile petrol pumps to its bulk consumers.
Started to ease the lives of the consumers who do not have to go through the hassles of diesel procurement, this is useful for heavy machinery in local industries, generators in hospitals, civic bodies, and villages for tractors among others.
Maheshwar Reddy, a BPCL Retail outlet for nine years, has started this new fuel start-up after recently acquiring a Single-dispensing Mobile Fuel Pump from a Pune-based Repos Energy. This mobile unit goes around the city to meet the demand for diesel by various end-users at their doorstep.
Currently, the diesel supplies are being made to stone crushers, to construction sites, and for agricultural purposes in the area of Wanaparthy to the borders of Nagarkurnool in Telangana, from where about 75 per cent of demand is generated.
“After seeing the farmers struggling to carry diesel in barrels for their machinery and pump sets, I thought of door-step diesel delivery which can help them to reduce their burden,” Maheshwar said.
The doorstep diesel delivery has been approved by the government and is a new concept for effective distribution of diesel. It allows fuel start-ups to maintain quality and creating availability of fuel for the consumers.
This facility is seen to benefit the agricultural sector, hospitals, housing societies, heavy machinery facilities, mobile towers, and much more.
Earlier, the bulk consumers of the diesel had to procure it from retail outlets in barrels which used to cause a lot of spillages and dead mileage in energy procurement. Door-step diesel delivery is seen to solve many such problems and provide diesel to bulk consumers.
