Masks, social distancing can avert over 2 lakh deaths by December in India: study

The mandated use of mask and social-distancing protocols may have helped avert more than two hundred thousand cases of deaths related to novel coronavirus in India by December 1, according to a study published on the official website of Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

The study was carried out by researchers from the University of Washington in the US. It suggested that there is an opportunity to further limit the toll of Covid-19 in India.

IHME Director, Christopher Murray, said in a statement: “India’s epidemic is far from over, as a large proportion of the population is still susceptible.”

“In fact, our modelling shows there is a wide range of potential outcomes, depending on the actions that governments and individuals take today, tomorrow, and into the near future. Mask-wearing and social distancing are crucial to mitigate the spread of the virus,” Murray explained.

Significant successes

The researchers in the IHME study noted that India’s response to Covid has produced some significant successes that highlight the opportunity to limit the pandemic’s toll in the country.

The researchers cited the example of some urban areas, including Delhi, and lauded the cities for their containment measures which include intensive contact tracing, widespread testing, mask-wearing, and social distancing mandates to contain the spread.

Their modelling study found that, in the best-case scenario, India can expect around 2,91,145 Covid-19 deaths by December 1, up from 60,000 in late August.

On the other hand, if lockdown restrictions continue to ease up and face mask usage remains at current levels, India can expect approximately 4,92,380 total deaths by December 1, according to the study.

“India is at a tipping point. If hospitals... are unable to accommodate everyone needing Covid-19 care, the result will be more deaths and greater long-term harm to state and local economies,” Murray mentioned.

The researchers also stated that until there is a widely available vaccine against Covid, much of India’s population remains susceptible to the disease.