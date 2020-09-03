Masks, social distancing can avert over 2 lakh deaths by December in India: study

BenQ TK850: Beam it larger and brighter
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
The mandated use of mask and social-distancing protocols may have helped avert more than two hundred thousand cases of deaths related to novel coronavirus in India by December 1, according to a study published on the official website of Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.
The study was carried out by researchers from the University of Washington in the US. It suggested that there is an opportunity to further limit the toll of Covid-19 in India.
IHME Director, Christopher Murray, said in a statement: “India’s epidemic is far from over, as a large proportion of the population is still susceptible.”
“In fact, our modelling shows there is a wide range of potential outcomes, depending on the actions that governments and individuals take today, tomorrow, and into the near future. Mask-wearing and social distancing are crucial to mitigate the spread of the virus,” Murray explained.
The researchers in the IHME study noted that India’s response to Covid has produced some significant successes that highlight the opportunity to limit the pandemic’s toll in the country.
The researchers cited the example of some urban areas, including Delhi, and lauded the cities for their containment measures which include intensive contact tracing, widespread testing, mask-wearing, and social distancing mandates to contain the spread.
Their modelling study found that, in the best-case scenario, India can expect around 2,91,145 Covid-19 deaths by December 1, up from 60,000 in late August.
On the other hand, if lockdown restrictions continue to ease up and face mask usage remains at current levels, India can expect approximately 4,92,380 total deaths by December 1, according to the study.
“India is at a tipping point. If hospitals... are unable to accommodate everyone needing Covid-19 care, the result will be more deaths and greater long-term harm to state and local economies,” Murray mentioned.
The researchers also stated that until there is a widely available vaccine against Covid, much of India’s population remains susceptible to the disease.
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
Plenty of features, great app support and customisable sound
Starting international operations involves coordination with governments across the world
While measures such as selling 100 per cent stake and reducing Air India’s debt enhance the carrier’s appeal, ...
Brokerage has been growing 100% YoY over the last three years, says Nithin Kamath
Higher reward potential in direct stocks comes with higher risk. A calibrated approach and judicious mix will ...
The stock of Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited, that registered its lifetime high of ₹1,128.9 in early August ...
₹1134 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1120110011451160 Go long in the stock with stop-loss at ₹1,120 if the ...
Hotels in India are ready with incentives to receive guests, but are all the blandishments enough to break the ...
The $50-billion big fat Indian wedding industry is now all lean and mean
The jury is still out on that
A Kishore Kumar loyalist on stories that surround the artiste she wishes she’d interviewed
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...