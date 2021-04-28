MassMutual Life Insurance on expansion mode

The US-based Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual) is planning to expand operations at its Global Business Services India LLP, its Global Capability Center (GCC) here by hiring about 550 professionals

The company has chalked out plans to increase its hiring targets in Hyderabad based on its continued digital focus and the availability of qualified talent in India. To accommodate the increasing employee number, the centre expanded to another floor in the same location: Vamsiram’s BSR IT SEZ Park, creating a total workspace of 150,000 square feet.

“We are currently a workforce of approximately 450 associates and leadership areas across a number of organisational functions,” Ravi Tangirala, Head of the GCC in India, told newspersons here.

“With an aim to further expand hiring for multiple roles across the technology landscape, we are targeting to reach more than 1,000 employees by the end of this year. We are seeking roles in Full Stack Development & Support, DevOps, Quality Assurance, Security & Cloud Engineering, Data Science and several other areas,’’ he added.

MassMutual’s GCC team in India has been conducting interviews and hiring virtually since the onset of the pandemic. The company’s hiring process reflects a 360-degree inclusive approach, underpinning the growing diversity in the regional workforce.