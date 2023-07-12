:

Quadria Capital, one of Asia’s largest healthcare-focussed private equity firms, has announced an investment of up to ₹1,300 crore in Maxivision Eye Hospital, which runs a network of eye care clinics.

Quadria will make an initial investment of about ₹600 crore for a minority stake, and a further investment of up to ₹700 crore for an additional stake.

“This investment will support Maxivision’s ability to scale their operations, particularly in Tier-2 and tier-3 cities that remain underserved by the Indian eye care market,” said an executive with Maxivision Eye Hospital. The 27-year-old company has a network of 42 clinics in six States in the South and West.

“Quadria’s expertise, capital and focus on operational value creation will put us in an even better position to keep scaling, innovating, and delivering for patients seeking affordable and quality eye care,” said GSK Velu, Promoter and Chairman of Maxivision.

“Quadria’s investment into Maxivision underscores our ambition to invest in regional leaders of Asian healthcare, who offer full-service offerings within a single specialty to the wider population,” said Sunil Thakur, Partner and Head of South Asia at Quadria Capital.

Pegging a growth rate of 12 per cent for the eye care sector in India, Sudheer VS, CEO of Maxivision, said the company is well positioned to capitalise on, and be at the centre of, this growth.