MaxiVision Hospitals buys Sharat Laser Eye Hospital

MaxiVision Super Speciality Eye Hospitals has acquired Warangal-based Sharat Eye Care Hospital for an undisclosed sum.

Announcing this at a press conference here on Wednesday, G S K Velu, Chairman, MaxiVision Super Speciality Eye Hospitals Group and Trivitron Healthcare, said a subsidiary brand, Sharat MaxiVision Eye Hospital has been floated after the acquisition.

City-based MaxiVision brand will continue in Hyderabad and other urban areas while Sharat MaxiVision Eye Hospital will focus on non-metro regions to begin with. MaxiVision had a turnover of about 100 crore last year while Sharat Hospitals had clocked Rs 20 crore, he said.

Sharat MaxiVision Eye Hospital is planning to open hospitals in about 14 locations across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh soon. ``We are planning to invest Rs 100 crore in expansion over next three years,’’ Velu said.