Mayawati re-elected as BSP President unanimously

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati, who was re-elected the party’s national president on Wednesday, vowed never to “stop or bend, let alone break”.

She was elected BSP president unanimously at a special meeting of senior office-bearers of the party’s central executive committee, its State units and representatives selected from across the country, a party release said.

Humanitarian missions

She said she would remain ever ready as usual to pursue the humanitarian missions of saints, gurus (spiritual leader) and great men, born in the Dalit, Adivasi and other backward classes from time to time.

Referring to the Assembly elections to be held soon in Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Delhi, she said, “The BSP has to fight these elections against both the ruling BJP and the Congress and has to move forward by first becoming a balancing power.”

“The BSP has to also show a good result in the Assembly by-polls to be held for some seats in Uttar Pradesh,” she added.