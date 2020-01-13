Mayawati, AAP to skip Congress-led meeting on CAA, NRC

BSP President Mayawati on Monday said that her party will not attend the Congress-led opposition meeting to discuss a strategy on protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), saying it will “demoralise” her party workers.

In a series of tweets, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said her party is against both the CAA and NRC, but attending the meeting will demoralise BSP workers in Rajasthan, where the Congress has caused defections in her party.

In a tweet in Hindi, Mayawati said, “Under such circumstances, the BSP attending the opposition meeting today under the leadership of the Congress will be demoralising for party workers in Rajasthan. Therefore, the BSP will not attend this meeting.”

“As it is, the BSP is against CAA/NRC etc. It is an appeal to the central government again that it should withdraw this divisive and unconstitutional law. Also, It is very unfortunate to politicise students in JNU and other educational institutions” she added.

AAP to skip meet

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will skip Monday’s opposition party meet called by the Congress against the amended Citizenship Act and the proposed NRC, senior party leader Sanjay Singh said. Singh said the AAP had no information about the meeting and so, there was no point in attending it.

Sources, however, claimed that the AAP is not attending the meeting in view of the upcoming assembly polls in Delhi.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has called the meeting to frame a joint action plan against the CAA, the proposed National Register of Citizens and other issues. The AAP had opposed the contentious law in Parliament and even participated in a meeting of opposition parties held last month.