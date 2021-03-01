MBBS student tests Covid-19 positive after second dose of Covishield vaccine

A final-year student pursuing MBBS tested positive for coronavirus days after getting inoculated by the second dose of the Covishield vaccine, Indian Express reported.

According to the doctors at Sion Hospital, Mumbai, the vaccine takes several days to build immunity even after the administration of both doses of the vaccine.

The 21-year-old received the second dose of the Covishield vaccine last week. Days after inoculation, he developed mild symptoms of Covid-19 infection. He was then admitted to Seven Hills hospital on Saturday night.

Dr. Balkrishna Adsul, in charge of Seven Hills hospital, said to I.E: “Not everyone who gets vaccinated will develop an immune response in a set time frame.”

Dr. Adsul told that the student developed mild symptoms and was stable. He added that at least 45 days are needed for the immunity to be built up after the vaccine while the student was infected right after the administration of the second dose.

Mumbai has recorded 1,051 fresh Covid-19 cases and five new deaths due to coronavirus. This took the total number of positive cases in the city to 3,25,915.

More than 1.19 crore people have been administered the Covid-19 vaccine in India so far.