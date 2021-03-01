MBBS student tests Covid-19 positive after second dose of Covishield vaccine

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
A final-year student pursuing MBBS tested positive for coronavirus days after getting inoculated by the second dose of the Covishield vaccine, Indian Express reported.
According to the doctors at Sion Hospital, Mumbai, the vaccine takes several days to build immunity even after the administration of both doses of the vaccine.
The 21-year-old received the second dose of the Covishield vaccine last week. Days after inoculation, he developed mild symptoms of Covid-19 infection. He was then admitted to Seven Hills hospital on Saturday night.
Dr. Balkrishna Adsul, in charge of Seven Hills hospital, said to I.E: “Not everyone who gets vaccinated will develop an immune response in a set time frame.”
Also read: Modi takes Covid-19 vaccine shot
Dr. Adsul told that the student developed mild symptoms and was stable. He added that at least 45 days are needed for the immunity to be built up after the vaccine while the student was infected right after the administration of the second dose.
Mumbai has recorded 1,051 fresh Covid-19 cases and five new deaths due to coronavirus. This took the total number of positive cases in the city to 3,25,915.
Also read: Madras HC issues notice to Centre on plea to declare Covishield vaccine as unsafe
More than 1.19 crore people have been administered the Covid-19 vaccine in India so far.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Here is a checklist that equips you to discern the market nuances
Sensex, Nifty 50 have witnessed sharp decline
The fund has consistently outperformed S&P BSE 100 TRI over one, three and five years
Returns are superior to immediate annuity plans, but SCSS can secure better rates for new investors sooner if ...
With the public looking beyond mainstream media for reports from the ground, independent digital platforms are ...
While Supreme Court has cleared the way for women seeking longer tenures and senior roles in the Indian Army, ...
Mughal Gardens in the Capital open to visitors — albeit with Covid-19 protocol — for the annual Udyanotsav
Salty, buttery, cheese coated or with maple syrup and bacon — popcorn is lending its adaptable self to gourmet ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...