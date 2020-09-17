Measures to curb Covid being politicised, says Harsh Vardhan

How to easily do your own contact tracing
Replying to a debate on the Covid-19 situation in the country in Rajya Sabha on Thursday, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan reiterated that the death rate in the country due to the pandemic is much lower than in the US and many European countries. He said the recovery rate is also high.
The Centre faced tough questions over managing the pandemic and the economy from the Opposition members during the two-day debate in Parliament. The BJP drew flak for criticising Maharashtra and Delhi.
The BJP said the Opposition is trying to politicise the steps taken by the Prime Minister and his Cabinet to curb the pandemic.
Vardhan said the recovery rate of 78-79 per cent is one of the highest in the world.
“We want to bring the mortality rate to less than one per cent. We have 50 lakh cases right now but out of these, only 10 lakh are active cases,” Vardhan said.
“In the country of 135 crore people, we are doing 11 lakh tests now and are second to the US only. It has been possible only due to the united fight against the disease,” he added.
“Vaccines can come in future. Extensive planning is under way to execute how to manage the scenario,” he said. Three vaccine candidates are at various phases of trials.
Responding to the Opposition’s charge that the Centre did not take adequate steps to ensure food and shelter for the migrant workers, Vardhan acknowledged that they had to face problems.
“There is no doubt that for some time migrant workers faced problems. Sixty-four lakh migrant workers were sent to their native places by trains, buses,” he claimed.
