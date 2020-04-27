Medall Diagnostics gets ICMR approval to conduct Covid-19 tests

Integrated diagnostic services company Medall Diagnostics has received approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for conducting Covid-19 tests.

Medall has capacity to process 1,000 samples a day at its state-of-the-art Central Reference Lab at Guindy in Chennai.

Arjun Ananth, Chief Executive Officer, Medall, said that reliable testing to screen the disease was becoming increasingly apparent and the company was uniquely positioned to meet the growing demand for quick testing of coronavirus samples using Real Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RTPCR) testing methodology.

“We look forward to working closely with the Government of TN to enhance the testing capacity further,” he said in a release.

The lab is accepting online bookings for the test.