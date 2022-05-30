BJP launches media blitzkrieg to mark Modi govt’s 8th anniversary

On the eighth anniversary of the BJP regime, the ruling party has launched a media blitzkrieg to portray Prime Minister Narendra Modi as what it describes the “creator of modern India”.

On the directions of the Prime Minister Office, the ministries are showcasing individual achievements on social media, and through press releases and conferences, to broadcast the “unparalleled” feats accomplished in different sectors since 2014.

Newspaper pieces

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, other ministers, and BJP President K Annamalai have also written commentary pieces for newspapers in different languages to reach out to the masses. For instance, Shah wrote “The Making of New India” and ”Duniya Ko Rah Dikhlata Naya Bharat”, both of which were published by leading newspapers in English and Hindi, respectively.

The Defence Ministry from Monday began publicising successful initiatives in key areas on social media. Ministry sources said that for the next six days, it will portray milestones in “Make in India For Global” defence production under Atmanirbhar Bharat, the expansion of border infrastructure and NCC and Sainik schools, and the growing role of women in armed forces. Minister Rajnath Singh said an officer will talk through the facts and figures about his Ministry and the Modi government’s accomplishments over the next few days.

Similarly, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted more than once to state, “Marking 8 years of a Modi foreign policy that has the people at its centre”. “A diplomacy for our development, security and civilisation” was another social media post by the minister.

Namo app

A segment on the Namo app has been created to canvas eight years of work through innovative ways such as quizzes and word searches. The PM urged “young friends to have a look” at it.

In one of his tweets, Modi said the last eight years have been about fulfilling peoples aspirations. “We are committed to fulfilling our pursuit of Seva, Sushasan and Garib Kalyan”.

Hashtag generated

Hashtag “#8yearsofseva” has also been generated to trend the anniversary details on social media.

The BJP President, along with other leaders, also addressed a press conference on the anniversary. JP Nadda told reporters that Modi has changed political culture and is running a government that is both responsive as well as pro-active.

A theme song released by Nadda — along with Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Smriti Irani and Anurag Thakur — dubbed Modi the “creator of modern India”.