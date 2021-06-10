National

Medical experts recommend extension of lockdown in TN by a week

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on June 10, 2021

MK Stalin, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu

Chief Minister Stalin to make announcement

Medical experts have recommended extension of the Covid-19 lockdown in Tamil Nadu by another week. The current lockdown ends on June 14 morning.

Chief Minister MK Stalin chaired a meeting on the extension with medical experts on Thursday morning. He is likely to make an announcement either in the evening or on Friday, a state government official said.

Covid-19
Tamil Nadu
