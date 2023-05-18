Medical devices maker Medtronic plc will invest about ₹3,000 crore (more than $350 million) to expand the Medtronic Engineering and Innovation Centre (MEIC) in Hyderabad.

The Hyderabad centre is the Dublin-headquartered company’s largest research and development centre outside the US. The planned expansion comes against the backdrop of the new medical devices framework unveiled in India.

The investment will support key healthcare technology areas including robotics, imaging and navigation, surgical technologies, and implantable technologies. Earlier, in 2020, Medtronic had invested $160 million in MEIC. The centre currently employs about 800 people, primarily engineers, and the number is expected to grow to 1,500-plus over five years, a Medtronic note said.

The investment is part of Medtronic’s global innovation-led growth strategy, the company said, even as the Telangana government develops Hyderabad as a global hub for healthcare technology research and innovation. The agreement was formalised between Medtronic and Telangana government representatives in New York.

MEIC aims to leverage the available pool of diverse and skilled talent in the areas of engineering, mobile apps, application and desktop software, cloud/ web apps, data engineering, embedded software, product security, and cyber-product security, the multinational said.

KT Rama Rao, Telangana’s IT, Industries, Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister, said the state has been a front-runner in life sciences and one of the first in India to recognise medical devices as a high-potential and high-growth sector.

Mike Marinaro, Medtronic Executive Vice-President and President-Surgical, said India is known as a global hub for technology innovation, and the company believes in India’s potential as a growing market for healthcare innovation. Divya Prakash Joshi, VP and MEIC site leader, said that investment in healthcare technology has enabled the improvement of patient outcomes.