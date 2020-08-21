Megha Engg to build ₹4,509-cr J&K-Leh Zojilla Pass tunnel

Megha Engineering & Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) has emerged the L-1 for the prestigious Zojilla Pass tunnel work to be taken up in the tough Jammu Kashmir-Ladakh area.

The National Highways and Industrial Development Corporation (NHIDCL) opened the bids on Friday and MEIL quoted₹4,509.09 crore. On July 30, three companies had submitted their bids.

MEL Director Ch Subbaiah, in a statement said that “A two-lane road with bi-directional traffic would have to be constructed on the Zojilla route. The road consists mainly of shafts as well as portal structures and excavated areas. This complex project would have to be completed in just 72 months.”

This 33-km project has to executed in two parts — 18.5 km of road and 14.15-km tunnel. The first part is to widen the existing road from Judd-Morha to Zojilla tunnel. The tunnel will be horseshoe shaped as a two-lane road 9.5 meters wide and 7.57 meters high.

A 13.8-km road needs to be constructed. The project includes ventilation cavern along with three shafts.

Subbaiah said: “In addition to these, retaining walls, breast walls, gabion structures and mud walls will have to be constructed for 10 km. Catch dams, air blast, protection walls and deflector dams will be constructed over a distance of about 6 km to avoid any risks from snowstorms.”

The road from Srinagar to Leh/Ladakh remains closed for six months during the winter season. Even military vehicles find it difficult to navigate. So, this tunnel project was proposed between Sonamarg and Leh/Ladakh via Kargil long back and finally initiated.