Mehul Choksi, Rana Kapur ‘donated’ to RGF, charges BJP

The BJP on Monday opened another line of attack on the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) and the “Gandhi-Vadra family” with the party spokesperson Sambit Patra alleging that they received money from scam-accused Mehul Choksi, Rana Kapur of Yes Bank, Jignesh Shah and Islamic preacher Zakir Naik.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, Patra said details of cheques and accounts from where money was being donated to the RGF have surfaced. He also alleged that between Rana Kapur of Yes Bank and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the transactions were not just of personal nature.

He charged, “Wherever there is corruption, there is Congress. When Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) investigations were going on, their money was being directed to Gandhi-Vadra family. Donations to RGF were not a coincidence but a conspiracy. The first instance is that of Mehul Choksi giving money to RGF. The details of that along with cheque numbers are available. Mehul Choksi’s company Gitanjali Infratech Pvt Ltd has an associated concern Messrs Naviraj Estates which manufactures paper. On August 29, 2014, through cheque number 616400, ₹10 lakh was given to RGF,” said Sambit Patra.

“Naviraj Estates belongs to Rohan Choksi, who is the son of Mehul Choksi. In 2011-12, 2013-14, there were no business activities of this company. But ₹47.78 crore and ₹24.45 lakh were sent to Naviraj Estates by Gitanjali Infratech. The proceeds of crime were sent to Naviraj Estates which then sent money to RGF. The prosecution has already submitted these details to the Special Court PMLA,” said Patra.

He said the second person linked to RGF is Rana Kapur of Yes Bank. “A painting worth ₹2 crore was bought from Priyanka Vadra by Rana Kapur. The new revelation is that on September 14, 2016, ₹9.45 lakh Yes Bank fund was donated to RGF. This is not the money of Rana Kapur. This money was diverted through Yes Bank. Yes Bank money was diverted and kickbacks were received,” alleged Patra.