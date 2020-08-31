Mehul Choksi, Rana Kapur ‘donated’ to RGF, charges BJP

Jabra Evolve2 65: A headset for those who mean business
Comfort with innovative features, great sound and incredible battery-life
The BJP on Monday opened another line of attack on the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) and the “Gandhi-Vadra family” with the party spokesperson Sambit Patra alleging that they received money from scam-accused Mehul Choksi, Rana Kapur of Yes Bank, Jignesh Shah and Islamic preacher Zakir Naik.
Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, Patra said details of cheques and accounts from where money was being donated to the RGF have surfaced. He also alleged that between Rana Kapur of Yes Bank and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the transactions were not just of personal nature.
He charged, “Wherever there is corruption, there is Congress. When Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) investigations were going on, their money was being directed to Gandhi-Vadra family. Donations to RGF were not a coincidence but a conspiracy. The first instance is that of Mehul Choksi giving money to RGF. The details of that along with cheque numbers are available. Mehul Choksi’s company Gitanjali Infratech Pvt Ltd has an associated concern Messrs Naviraj Estates which manufactures paper. On August 29, 2014, through cheque number 616400, ₹10 lakh was given to RGF,” said Sambit Patra.
“Naviraj Estates belongs to Rohan Choksi, who is the son of Mehul Choksi. In 2011-12, 2013-14, there were no business activities of this company. But ₹47.78 crore and ₹24.45 lakh were sent to Naviraj Estates by Gitanjali Infratech. The proceeds of crime were sent to Naviraj Estates which then sent money to RGF. The prosecution has already submitted these details to the Special Court PMLA,” said Patra.
He said the second person linked to RGF is Rana Kapur of Yes Bank. “A painting worth ₹2 crore was bought from Priyanka Vadra by Rana Kapur. The new revelation is that on September 14, 2016, ₹9.45 lakh Yes Bank fund was donated to RGF. This is not the money of Rana Kapur. This money was diverted through Yes Bank. Yes Bank money was diverted and kickbacks were received,” alleged Patra.
Comfort with innovative features, great sound and incredible battery-life
Healthcare professionals are falling victim to Covid even as they help patients fight it. Steps to protect ...
As traditional chemists fight for their space, online players make inroads
Delivery models will be built on self-reliant and robust value chains
Given the uncertain times amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, it is prudent to have a health insurance cover for you ...
For high net worth individuals, Portfolio Management Services provide flexibility. But with thin disclosures ...
The benchmark indices broke out of the consolidation range, set to advance further
Growing investor need for differentiated products is a driver, says Sushant Bhansali, CEO of Ambit AMC
Hotels in India are ready with incentives to receive guests, but are all the blandishments enough to break the ...
The $50-billion big fat Indian wedding industry is now all lean and mean
The jury is still out on that
A Kishore Kumar loyalist on stories that surround the artiste she wishes she’d interviewed
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...