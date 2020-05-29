MEIL completes 3,767 MW pumping capacity for Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z: Clear, but oh, so bassless!
Quick charge, long battery life, comfort, clarity...but could have done with some punch
With the commissioning of six pump of 27 megawatts capacity each at Markook pump house, Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited ((MEIL) has thus far commissioned 3767 mega watts pumping capacity for the mega Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme.
The diversified infrastructure company has completed all the critical works of Kaleshwaram multi-purpose lift irrigation project of the Telangana government. The project intends to make Telangana a ‘food bowl’ harnessing the potential of the Godavari water.
While completing the majority of pumping stations for this project within four years, MEIL has set up 22 pumping stations with 96 machines, with a total capacity of 4,680 MW. Of the total, the company built 15 pumping stations with 89 machines having a capacity of 3,840 MW. All the pump houses have been operationalised and are pumping water. MEIL had critical support from electro-mechanical engineering companies — BHEL, Aandriz, Zylum ABB, Crompton Greeves, VEGG, among others.
The project was closely monitored and pushed by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.
Telangana has decided to increase the pumping capacity of the Kaleshwaram project by one more TMC per day, requiring five new machines, each with a pumping capacity of 40 MW at Lakshmi, Saraswathi and Parvathi Pump Houses with a total capacity of 600 MW.
MEIL completed the construction of 15 pumping stations with a total capacity of 3,840 MW that could lift two TMCs of water per day. While nine pumping stations with a total capacity of 3,767 MW are already operationalised, four more with a capacity of 35.4 MW are ready for operation, and two pumping stations with a capacity of 41 MW are still in the completion stage.
The biggest in the project has seven machines with a total capacity of 139 MW could lift 2 TMC of water per day.
B Srinivas Reddy, Director, MEIL, said: “Not only in terms of each machine, but even in terms of total capacity, it is the world’s largest pump house. One can imagine the size of this pump house, constructed 470 feet below the ground with 327 metre in length 25-metre width, and 65 metre height. While the Kaleshwaram project requires 4,680 MW of total capacity to lift 2 TMC of water per day, MEIL has established 89 machines with a total capacity of 3840 MWs, that indicates the role being played by the company for this prestigious project of Telangana.”
The Ranganayakasagar pump house is second biggest with a capacity of 536 MWs after the Gayathri pump house.
As a part of the project, the company has set up a massive power infrastructure for the Kaleshwaram, which is about one-fourth of the entire power supply system of Telangana state that has a capacity of 15,087 MWa, about the size of the power infrastructure of all the seven north-eastern States of India.
The Colorado lift irrigation project in the US and the Great Manmade River in Libya are considered as the biggest lift irrigation projects in the world. The Handri-Neeva Project in Andhra Pradesh surpassed them later. Given the size and capacity, Kaleshwaram Project has now become the world’s largest lift irrigation project.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Quick charge, long battery life, comfort, clarity...but could have done with some punch
Here’s Ducati’s track pack, including a cover to hide the number plate holes!
Premium features and above-average size in the segment could give it the edge
TVS Motor Company Chairman speaks of the challenges ahead while easing the lockdown
Creating an optimum emergency reserve, goal-based investing, and adequate insurance cover are important
Here’s how you can stay home and remit money abroad online to relatives and friends
The extension of the scheme until March 2023 augurs well for those looking for safe investments with ...
The price of ₹87.5 per share indicated by the company may be too low; but investors have the choice of placing ...
Urban schools have taken recourse to online classes in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. Educationist Wilima ...
With museums out of bounds due to the lockdown, a writer falls back on the last ones she visited — in Dublin ...
As families and friends struggle to say their final goodbyes to loved ones due to quarantine and social ...
It may not be the cocoon of love and comfort, but it is where we head when all else is lost
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...